(Updates Mexican peso losses, adds dollar auction)
SAO PAULO, Dec 30 Stocks and currencies in
Brazil and Mexico weakened on Wednesday, as a slide in crude
prices to near 11-year lows hit demand for riskier assets.
The Brazilian real weakened the most in more than a
week in a session marked by thin trading volumes and efforts by
banks and brokerages to boost the value of their U.S.
dollar-denominated assets, traders said.
The real fell 1.8 percent to 3.9480 reais to the dollar, the
third-weakest annual close since the currency was introduced in
1994.
The real slumped this year as the government failed to
assuage concerns over growing budget shortfalls and an
escalating standoff with Congress.
Concerns over how President Dilma Rousseff's government
plans to tackle a mounting fiscal deficit and the impact of a
massive debt repayment to state banks made on Wednesday also
added to losses, traders noted.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent. The
index is trading close to its lowest levels since early 2009.
The Mexican peso shed more than 0.7 percent to
17.3870 per dollar, heading back toward a record low it hit
earlier this month.
The country's central bank sold $6 million of $200 million
offered to support the currency in an auction and the small
amount sold underscored thin liquidity at year-end.
A decline in crude prices , which have
struggled with concerns over global oversupply, weighed on
demand for commodity-linked currencies around the world amid
light trading ahead of the New Year's holiday.
Latin American currencies at 0000 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 791.47 -1.03 -17.24
MSCI LatAm 1818.09 -2.67 -33.35
Brazil Bovespa 43349.960 -0.7 -13.31
26
Mexico IPC 43012.37 -0.87 -0.31
Chile IPSA 3680.21 0.42 -4.43
Chile IGPA 18151.5 0.4 -3.81
Argentina MerVal 11675.18 -0.19 36.09
Colombia IGBC 8547.34 0.21 -26.54
Venezuela IBC 14588.25 0.5 278.06
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Michael O'Boyle in
Mexico City; Editing by Diane Craft)