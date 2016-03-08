(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 8 The Brazilian real,
sidestepping weak Chinese trade data, outperformed weaker Latin
American currencies on Tuesday on hopes a corruption scandal
could trigger the ouster of unpopular President Dilma Rousseff.
The real closed up 1.42 percent at 3.738 per dollar,
its highest level in three months.
Many traders blame interventionist policies pursued by
Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for
driving Brazil into what could be its worst recession in
decades.
Over the last few months, Brazilian markets have often
rallied whenever chances of a change in government seemed to
increase.
Traders said those odds grew sharply after Lula was detained
for questioning on Friday in a federal investigation of a vast
corruption scheme, fanning Rousseff's political crisis.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell slightly in
volatile trade, pausing after six days of gains.
"There has been a change in the tone of the market since
last week," said José Carlos Amado, a trader with Spinelli
brokerage in São Paulo. "Everybody used to be bearish, but now
some see reason to buy reals."
Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group estimated a 55
percent chance Rousseff could be forced to step down before her
term ends in 2018, according to a report.
The real was the best performer among widely traded Latin
American currencies, which fell after China's trade performance
slumped in February. Imports by the world's biggest consumer of
commodities fell for the 16th month in a row, while exports
tumbled the most in over six years.
The peso in Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest
economy after Brazil, dropped as much as 1.1 percent, its
sharpest fall in nearly a month, while the IPC stock index
fell after eight sessions of gains.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 788.17 -0.88 0.13
MSCI LatAm 2017.65 -0.99 11.37
Brazil Bovespa 49121.06 -0.25 13.31
Mexico IPC 44504.38 -1.03 3.55
Chile IPSA 3820.54 -0.45 3.81
Chile IGPA 18725.37 -0.42 3.16
Argentina MerVal 13405.18 1.27 14.82
Colombia IGBC 9543.02 -1.62 11.65
Venezuela IBC 16315.88 0 11.84
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.7380 1.42 5.30
Mexico peso 17.9430 -1.05 -4.14
Chile peso 682.2 -0.47 3.87
Colombia peso 3205 -2.92 -1.13
Peru sol 3.4631 -0.35 -1.44
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4450 -0.26 -18.97
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.69 0.25 -9.95
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)