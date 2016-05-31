By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 31 The Colombian peso weakened on
Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would
suspend an intervention policy aimed at slowing the currency's
decline.
The central bank said on Friday it would not hold any
additional dollar option sales, but did not fully rule out
further intervention.
The bank also increased its benchmark interest rate for a
ninth consecutive month on Friday, to 7.25 percent, confirming
the expectations of most analysts in a Reuters poll.
The Colombian peso has weakened more than 8 percent
so far this month to its lowest since early April. Expectations
of higher U.S. interest rates and a decline in the price of oil,
a key export and source of tax revenue, weighed on the currency.
"This announcement eliminates a source of risk when taking
on USD/COP positions and should therefore expedite the COP
depreciation path," Nomura Securities strategist Mario Castro
wrote in a client note.
Colombian markets were closed on Monday due to a local
holiday.
The Brazilian real also weakened on Tuesday after the
release of leaked recordings resulted in a minister quitting
interim President Michel Temer's administration, the second such
departure since he took over from leftist Dilma Rousseff this
month.
Investors worry political instability could weaken the
government's ability to gain lawmaker support for austerity
measures as Latin America's biggest economy battles a deep
recession and stubbornly high inflation.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however,
inched up, supported by a recovery in oil prices.
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose 0.7 percent
after the state-controlled oil company's board formally elected
well-respected executive Pedro Parente as chief executive
officer late on Monday.
Stocks of Fibria SA jumped to a two-month high
and posted the biggest gain in the index. The world's largest
producer of eucalyptus pulp increased production forecasts for
its new Horizonte 2 plant and raised the possibility of slower
capital spending on the project.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 809.38 0.21 1.7
MSCI LatAm 2057.69 -0.08 12.55
Brazil Bovespa 48984.12 0.04 13.00
Mexico IPC 45796.09 -0.48 6.56
Chile IPSA 3949.80 0 7.33
Chile IGPA 19477.72 -0.01 7.31
Argentina MerVal 12884.48 1.06 10.36
Colombia IGBC 9716.27 0.43 13.68
Venezuela IBC 15146.80 -1.98 3.83
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6010 -0.66 9.61
Mexico peso 18.4060 0.42 -6.39
Chile peso 688.9 0.23 3.02
Colombia peso 3090 -0.93 2.57
Peru sol 3.3749 -0.32 1.16
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.0000 -0.14 -7.27
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.51 0.90 -1.65
(Por Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)