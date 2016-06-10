(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, June 10 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell for a second day on Friday, hurt by lower oil
prices and the looming referendum over Britain's future in the
European Union which led traders to seek safer assets.
Recent polls have indicated a close outcome for the June 23
vote that could result in Britain's exit from the bloc.
Worried investors sought refuge in safe-haven U.S. bonds,
driving yields to their lowest since February.
Oil prices settled down 3 percent on Friday,
weighing on demand for assets from crude exporters such as
Mexico and Colombia.
Mexico's peso fell 2.1 percent to reach its lowest level
since February, when Mexico used a surprise interest rate hike
to defend its currency. The Mexican benchmark IPC stock index
fell 1.06 percent as shares of Grupo Televisa
dropped 1.54 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell 3.32 percent, weighed
down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA.
Shares of Vale SA fell 4.8 percent after the
country's federal police accused Samarco, a joint venture
between the Brazilian miner and BHP Billiton, of willful
misconduct related to an environmental disaster last November.
Embraer SA slipped 5.04 percent as traders
fretted over a surprise change of the plane maker's chief
executive officer. Analysts said the decision increases
short-term uncertainty, but they praised Paulo Cesar Silva's
credentials, who will take charge next month from Frederico
Curado.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)