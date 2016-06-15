By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American stocks and currencies snapped a four-day string of losses on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision expected to leave interest rates untouched. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is likely to strike a cautious tone in an interview following the conclusion of the two-day meeting later on Wednesday. Emerging market assets tend to benefit from a slower pace of U.S. policy tightening as they offer investors a higher yield. A bout of mixed U.S. economic figures and concerns over Britain's possible departure from the European Union have pushed expectations of rate increases to as late as December. The latest survey indicated the "remain" camp was marginally ahead of the "leave" proponents before the June 23 referendum. In Brazil, shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA were the biggest gainers in the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index, dragging other steelmakers along. Usiminas, as the company is known, agreed with banks and local bondholders to refinance about 5.4 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in loans and local notes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 809.27 0.77 1.12 MSCI LatAm 2073.97 1.41 11.77 Brazil Bovespa 49160.12 1.05 13.40 Mexico IPC 44894.23 0.73 4.46 Chile IPSA 3957.95 0.46 7.55 Chile IGPA 19581.99 0.41 7.88 Argentina MerVal 13217.70 1.37 13.21 Colombia IGBC 9754.06 0.28 14.12 Venezuela IBC 14499.28 -2.83 -0.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4722 0.18 13.67 Mexico peso 18.8695 0.43 -8.69 Chile peso 686.9 0.28 3.32 Colombia peso 2985.61 0.58 6.15 Peru sol 3.3159 0.67 2.96 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.39 0.14 -0.83 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)