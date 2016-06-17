(Updates prices, adds details on Peru central bank)
By Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão
SAO PAULO, June 17 Most Latin American stocks
and currencies advanced on Friday as traders bet the killing of
a pro-EU British lawmaker could tip the scale in favor of a
"Remain" vote in an impeding referendum over Britain's future in
the European Union.
Lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed on Thursday by a man
who witnesses said shouted "Britain first." Both campaigns
suspended operations following the incident and rumors
circulated that the June 23 vote could be delayed.
Although economic links between Britain and Latin American
countries are limited, concerns over financial turmoil stemming
from a possible "Leave" victory have weighed on investor
appetite for assets from the region.
"Potential adverse impacts from a possible 'Brexit' would
stem from lower prices of commodity and weaker rates for the
euro and the pound against the U.S. dollar," INVX Global Asset
Management chief economist Eduardo Velho said.
Crude prices rose for the first time in seven sessions,
lifting currencies from oil-producing countries such as the
Mexican peso , which rose nearly 0.5 percent.
Shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA rose 5.8 percent.
Petrobras, as the company is known, received offers for its
fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, the company's chief
executive officer told a local TV station.
Shares of education company Estácio Participações SA
advanced after Reuters reported that Kroton
Educacional SA may improve the terms of a takeover
bid for Estácio. Estácio shares have jumped about 40 percent so
far this month.
Also on Friday, Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde said
he would consider President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's
proposal that he head the monetary authority for a third
five-year term.
Velarde, widely respected in Peru and abroad, has been the
president of the central bank since former President Alan Garcia
appointed him in 2006. Outgoing President Ollanta Humala
reappointed him in 2011.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130
GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 806.22 0.81 1.52
MSCI LatAm 2,103.36 1.49 14.95
Brazil Bovespa 49,533.84 0.25 14.27
Mexico IPC 45,306.22 0.18 5.42
Chile IPSA 3,976.86 0.34 8.06
Chile IGPA 19,651.22 0.24 8.26
Argentina MerVal 13,073.38 -0.32 11.98
Colombia IGBC 9,767.66 0.25 14.28
Venezuela IBC 14,118.99 -0.24 -3.22
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.4148 1.42 15.42
Mexico peso 18.85 0.48 -8.57
Chile peso 683.8 -0.8 3.77
Colombia peso 3,006.48 -0.28 5.41
Peru sol 3.317 0.48 2.92
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9000 -1.10 -6.60
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.37 0.63 -0.70
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Priscila Jordão, writing by
Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)