(Updates prices, recasts with Mexico central bank)
By Bruno Federowski
MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's peso firmed
sharply on Thursday after the central bank surprised the market
with an aggressive interest rate hike to protect the beleaguered
currency and calm concerns that its weakness could stoke
inflation.
The Banco de Mexico raised its key rate by half
a percentage point to 4.25 percent, above the 25 basis-point
hike projected by the median of analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The peso has been buffeted by global
volatility in recent months and slumped more than 7 percent in
May, its worst monthly loss in four years. Last week's surprise
vote by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union drove the
currency to a record low.
But the peso reversed losses after the rate increase and
ended the day up 1.11 percent at 18.2745 pesos per dollar.
The IPC index, sharply paired gains after the
decision but rallied back to close up 1.1 percent, as shares in
miners Grupo Mexico, up 3.93 percent, and Penoles
, up 7.8 percent, drove gains.
Amid global economic uncertainty following the shock Brexit
vote, mining stocks have notched considerable gains as investors
seek a safe haven in gold. Shares in Penoles, which runs
the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo,
have risen 25 percent since last Friday.
In Brazil, the real strengthened for a third straight day on
Thursday. The real has benefited from a rebound in global
risk appetite, which drove the currency past 3.20 per U.S.
dollar for the first time in almost a year. The real ended June
up 11.05 percent, its biggest monthly gain in 13 years.
Recovering global investor sentiment also lifted Brazil's
Bovespa stock index, which ended the day up 1.03
percent.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Bruno Federowski in Sao
Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese)