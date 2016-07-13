By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 13 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Wednesday as global risk appetite faded following a
three-day rally.
Investors turned to country-specific issues as they waited
for more clues over the possibility of fresh economic stimulus
in countries such as Japan and the UK.
Hopes for government action to curtail financial turmoil
following Britain's decision to leave the European Union had
lifted the Mexican peso in the last three
trading days.
But the currency weakened on Thursday on the back of lower
crude prices after U.S. stockpiles fell less than
expected last week.
The Chilean peso neared its strongest levels
in 2-1/2 months as solid China imports data boosted prices of
copper past $5,000 a tonne.
"Sentiment is muted and markets are focused on idiosyncratic
factors today. It's a wait-and-see game," Glauber Romano, a
forex trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil, said.
Caution lingered in Brazil ahead of a key vote to elect a
new speaker of the lower house of Congress. The race has pitted
interim President Michel Temer's allies against each other and
raised concerns over his coalition.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6
percent on profit-taking following a five-day streak of gains,
weighed down by shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA .
Barclays analysts cut their recommendation for voting shares
of Petrobras, as the company is known, to "underweight" from
"equal weight." Non-voting shares were cut to "equal weight"
from "overweight."
Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
dropped 5 percent after posting lofty gains over the
previous sessions.
The company will sell its stake in rival Usinas Siderúrgicas
de Minas Gerais SA only after it minimizes losses on
its investment, executives said on Wednesday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 855.83 0.2 7.55
MSCI LatAm 2304.05 -0.75 26.87
Brazil Bovespa 53906.20 -0.65 24.35
Mexico IPC 46394.04 -0.08 7.95
Chile IPSA 4048.89 -0.27 10.02
Chile IGPA 20010.54 -0.24 10.24
Colombia IGBC 9792.69 0.05 14.57
Venezuela IBC 12108.45 1.55 -17.00
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2892 0.22 20.00
Mexico peso 18.3865 -0.25 -6.29
Chile peso 656.7 0.43 8.07
Colombia peso 2936.62 -0.75 7.92
Peru sol 3.28 0.03 4.09
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.5800 -0.14 -10.96
Argentina peso (parallel) 15 0.60 -4.87
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Richard Chang)