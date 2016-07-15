(Updates prices, recasts with Turkey context) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 15 Mexico's peso closed down more than 1 percent on Friday afternoon after news broke that the Turkish armed forces were trying to carry out a coup. The peso, which tends to be hard hit by market volatility, extended earlier losses on Friday to close down 1.29 percent at 18.5930 pesos per dollar. Other Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed as traders digested strong China and U.S. economic data as well as an attack in the south of France that killed at least 84 people. China's economy expanded slightly faster than expected in the second quarter while retail sales jumped in June, allaying concerns over global economic weakness. However, some investors bet that could allow the Federal Reserve to increase U.S. interest rates later this year, weighing on high-yielding emerging markets. Many traders also refrained from buying riskier assets following Thursday's attack in France, which President François Hollande called a terrorist act by an enemy determined to strike all nations that share France's values. The Brazilian real closed up 0.16 percent and the country's Bovespa stock index finished up 0.18 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2051 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 867.84 0.22 9.28 MSCI LatAm 2354.03 -0.84 28.65 Brazil Bovespa 55578.24 0.18 28.21 Mexico IPC 46713.43 0.46 8.69 Chile IPSA 4098.61 0.58 11.37 Chile IGPA 20228.03 0.53 11.44 Argentina MerVal 15643.26 1.12 33.99 Colombia IGBC 9945.75 0.45 16.36 Venezuela IBC 12131.01 1.81 -16.84 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2543 0.16 21.29 Mexico peso 18.5930 -1.29 -7.33 Chile peso 652.2 -0.21 8.82 Colombia peso 2919.1 -0.22 8.57 Peru sol 3.278 0.03 4.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9300 -1.21 -13.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.21 -0.66 -6.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)