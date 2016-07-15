(Updates prices, recasts with Turkey context)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 15 Mexico's peso closed down
more than 1 percent on Friday afternoon after news broke that
the Turkish armed forces were trying to carry out a coup.
The peso, which tends to be hard hit by market
volatility, extended earlier losses on Friday to close down 1.29
percent at 18.5930 pesos per dollar.
Other Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed as
traders digested strong China and U.S. economic data as well as
an attack in the south of France that killed at least 84 people.
China's economy expanded slightly faster than expected in
the second quarter while retail sales jumped in June, allaying
concerns over global economic weakness.
However, some investors bet that could allow the Federal
Reserve to increase U.S. interest rates later this year,
weighing on high-yielding emerging markets.
Many traders also refrained from buying riskier assets
following Thursday's attack in France, which President François
Hollande called a terrorist act by an enemy determined to strike
all nations that share France's values.
The Brazilian real closed up 0.16 percent and the
country's Bovespa stock index finished up 0.18 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2051 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 867.84 0.22 9.28
MSCI LatAm 2354.03 -0.84 28.65
Brazil Bovespa 55578.24 0.18 28.21
Mexico IPC 46713.43 0.46 8.69
Chile IPSA 4098.61 0.58 11.37
Chile IGPA 20228.03 0.53 11.44
Argentina MerVal 15643.26 1.12 33.99
Colombia IGBC 9945.75 0.45 16.36
Venezuela IBC 12131.01 1.81 -16.84
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2543 0.16 21.29
Mexico peso 18.5930 -1.29 -7.33
Chile peso 652.2 -0.21 8.82
Colombia peso 2919.1 -0.22 8.57
Peru sol 3.278 0.03 4.15
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9300 -1.21 -13.04
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.21 -0.66 -6.18
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Joanna
Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and James Dalgleish)