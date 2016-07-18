SAO PAULO, July 18 Most Latin American stocks
and currencies rose on Monday as traders unwound safety bets
after a military coup attempt in Turkey proved unsuccessful.
Investors sharply sold emerging market assets late on Friday
as the military coup unfolded, with the Mexican peso weakening
as much as 1.5 percent.
Spot markets in Brazil had already closed when the news
broke, but futures contracts on the real currency lost more than
1 percent to 3.30 on the dollar.
Risk appetite recovered after President Tayyip Erdogan
thwarted the attempted coup, arresting 6,000 in the armed forces
and judiciary as of Sunday.
"After a busy and somewhat fraught end to the trading week,
markets are relatively calm as the situation in Turkey
stabilizes," Scotiabank analysts wrote in a client note.
The Mexican currency strengthened 0.6
percent on Monday, despite a slide in crude prices
driven by global oversupplies.
Brazil's real was nearly flat after rising for four
straight trading days but first-month futures contracts
strengthened around 0.9 percent.
Shares in Embraer SA fell 1.6 percent on local
news reports saying an executive at the planemaker signed a
whistleblowing agreement related to accusations of bribery in
the Dominican Republic.
Power utility Light SA, which is not a part of
Brazil's benchmark stock index, jumped to its highest
since July 2015. A local blog said on Monday utility Equatorial
Energia SA has placed a bid to acquire Light, without
citing sources.
Light also asked regulators to revise the tariffs in an
extraordinary basis after suffering from delays in payments from
the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to a document obtained by
Reuters.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 870.21 0.27 9.28
MSCI LatAm 2380.13 1.11 28.65
Brazil Bovespa 56118.33 0.97 29.45
Mexico IPC 47052.86 0.73 9.48
Chile IPSA 4105.79 0.18 11.56
Chile IGPA 20261.07 0.16 11.62
Argentina MerVal 15799.85 1 35.33
Colombia IGBC 9904.27 -0.42 15.88
Venezuela IBC 12413.29 2.33 -14.91
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2548 -0.05 21.27
Mexico peso 18.4850 0.58 -6.79
Chile peso 649.6 0.40 9.25
Colombia peso 2921.98 -0.10 8.46
Peru sol 3.278 0.00 4.15
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1100 -0.99 -14.08
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.32 -0.39 -6.85
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Luciano Costa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)