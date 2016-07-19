(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 19 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday as renewed concerns over global growth
triggered profit-taking following a weeks-long rally.
Traders cited a drop in German investor sentiment as well as
a downward revision in the International Monetary Fund's
estimates for global growth, both prompted by Britain's decision
to leave the European Union.
Worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase rates
this year if financial markets remain calm also drove investors
to sell emerging market assets, which often depend on higher
yields to lure foreign capital.
"Markets had been too calm recently, which often leads to
profit-taking," said Glauber Romano, an FX trader with Intercam
brokerage in São Paulo.
Both the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
weakened as much as 1 percent, but pared losses. Most stock
markets in the region, however, were slightly higher.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rose to a new
record high, supported by shares in bank Banorte
and broadcaster Televisa. Traders bet that economic
strength in the United States could provide a boost to Latin
America's second-largest economy.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.38 percent as a rally
in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
offset the negative tone abroad.
Expectations that Petrobras, as the company is known, will
sell part or all of its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora
SA boosted shares to their highest level in a year.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2022 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 867.75 -0.27 9.57
MSCI LatAm 2390.94 0.27 30.32
Brazil Bovespa 56698.06 0.38 30.61
Mexico IPC 47060.57 0.21 9.49
Chile IPSA 4139.71 0.67 12.54
Chile IGPA 20401.05 0.58 12.44
Argentina MerVal 15776.67 -1.39 35.06
Colombia IGBC 9930.33 -0.18 15.89
Venezuela IBC 12263.36 -1.21 -15.94
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2573 -0.23 21.55
Mexico peso 18.5395 -0.82 -7.06
Chile peso 651 -0.38 9.02
Colombia peso 2928.05 -0.25 8.24
Peru sol 3.301 -0.55 3.42
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9900 1.13 -13.39
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.18 1.38 -5.99
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane
Craft)