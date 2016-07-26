By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian equities rose on
Tuesday as higher prices of iron ore lifted shares of miner Vale
SA following a heavy batch of corporate reports.
Iron ore futures listed in China rose more than 2
percent on Tuesday as steel prices recovered from a steep fall
last week.
The move lifted stocks of miners and steel makers, with Vale
the biggest boost to Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index.
Shares in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA
also ranked among the biggest gainers after falling as much as
1.3 percent earlier in the day.
TIM, a unit of Telecom Italia SpA, posted an 85
percent drop in second-quarter net income and announced a cut in
its investment plans on Monday.
Nevertheless, analysts at Credit Suisse said the results
were marginally positive, citing a slower pace of decline in
revenue and Ebitda.
In a conference call to discuss the results, the company's
chief executive said he expects ongoing efforts to cut costs to
generate about 1.7 billion reais ($518 million) in savings for
the three-year period ending in 2018.
In Mexico, shares of OHL Mexico shot up 13
percent, their biggest daily gain on record, on local news
reports that an Australian fund could make an offer for a stake
in the company, a unit of Spanish builder OHL.
But the Mexican benchmark index IPC seesawed as
traders avoided making big bets ahead of this week's U.S.
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 871.01 0.22 9.44
MSCI LatAm 2375.63 0.19 29.59
Brazil Bovespa 57090.34 0.38 31.70
Mexico IPC 47106.54 -0.05 9.61
Chile IPSA 4142.10 -0.06 12.55
Chile IGPA 20447.89 -0.04 12.65
Argentina MerVal 15802.18 0.57 35.35
Colombia IGBC 9756.99 -0.31 14.15
Venezuela IBC 12225.46 -1.9 -16.20
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2757 0.48 20.49
Mexico peso 18.7925 -0.06 -8.31
Chile peso 660.5 -0.27 7.45
Colombia peso 3061.77 -1.56 3.51
Peru sol 3.36 -0.27 1.61
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9350 0.17 -13.07
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.48 0.58 -7.82
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing
by Dan Grebler)