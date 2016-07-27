(Recasts with afternoon prices) SAO PAULO, July 26 The Brazilian real appreciated and the Mexican peso was stable on Tuesday, ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve policymakers will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, though they are not expected to hike rates. At market close, the real strengthened 0.67 percent to 3.2697 reais per dollar. The Mexican peso closed down 0.02 percent to 18.785 pesos per dollar. Mexico's stock index fell 0.43 percent, dragged down by declines in shares of bottling and retail company Femsa and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico. A slight dip in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was led by a drop in the shares of oil giant Petrobras and banks. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2051 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 870.72 0.19 9.64 MSCI LatAm 2359.63 -0.49 28.95 Brazil Bovespa 56782.75 -0.16 30.99 Mexico IPC 46927.00 -0.43 9.19 Chile IPSA 4148.53 0.1 12.73 Chile IGPA 20477.51 0.11 12.81 Argentina MerVal 15757.70 0.28 34.97 Colombia IGBC 9719.18 -0.69 13.71 Venezuela IBC 12230.07 -1.87 -16.16 (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Paula Arend Laier, Flavia Bohone, Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)