SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs
data clouded the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 jobs in July, handily
surpassing expectations of a 180,000 increase in a Reuters poll.
The figures led traders to bring forward their bets on a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike, which could drain capital
away from emerging markets.
But U.S. interest rate futures still indicated
smaller-than-even odds of an increase this year. Many investors
believe the Fed will wait for stronger signs of rising inflation
and more information over the economic impact of the so-called
"Brexit".
"(The report) is not enough to change the view that the
earliest possibility of a U.S. rates increase is December," said
Pedro Tuesta, an economist with 4Cast in Washington, D.C.
Many investors also bought emerging market assets on
expectations that the U.S. recovery could spill over into
developing economies.
Others, however, remained on the sidelines amid a drop in
prices of crude, a key Latin American export.
Brazil's real currency inched up 0.2 percent after
rising to the highest in one year.
But the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell
0.4 percent, weighed down by shares of state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Shares in Ser Educacional SA, which are not part
of the index, jumped as much as 5.5 percent after the education
company posted strong second-quarter results.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 884.02 0.91 10.31
MSCI LatAm 2415.31 0.55 31.27
Brazil Bovespa 57399.79 -0.34 32.41
Mexico IPC 47120.71 0.38 9.64
Chile IPSA 4121.10 0.1 11.98
Chile IGPA 20371.74 0.08 12.23
Argentina MerVal 15527.26 -0.2 32.99
Colombia IGBC 9619.15 -0.13 12.54
Venezuela IBC 12336.35 -1.16 -15.44
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1840 0.28 23.96
Mexico peso 18.8700 0.20 -8.69
Chile peso 657.2 -0.18 7.99
Colombia peso 3043.12 1.24 4.15
Peru sol 3.333 -0.03 2.43
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8500 0.03 -12.58
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.26 0.46 -6.49
