(Recasts throughout, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Latin American stocks were mixed on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers agree they need more economic data before raising U.S. interest rates. The Fed didn't change benchmark short-term rates in July but left the door open for a possible hike this year. Higher U.S. interest rates could drain funds away from emerging markets, which often lure foreign investors with greater yields. Mexico's blue-chip IPC index closed down 0.19 percent, with shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte among the top fallers. Mexico's peso closed down 0.41 percent at 18.056 pesos per dollar. The Sao Paulo stock exchange closed 0.8 percent higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 909.67 -0.65 14.55 MSCI LatAm 2,494.13 -0.66 36.31 Brazil Bovespa 59,323.83 0.8 36.85 Mexico IPC 48,258.93 -0.19 12.29 Chile IPSA 4,132.50 -0.91 12.29 Chile IGPA 20,439.13 -0.85 12.60 Argentina MerVal 15,402.30 1.12 31.92 Colombia IGBC 9,926.67 0.62 16.14 Venezuela IBC 12,112.68 -1.3 -16.97 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional Reporting by Jean Luis Arce in Mexico City and Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by W Simon and James Dalgleish)