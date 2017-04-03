By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 3 Latin American currencies seesawed on Monday as traders remained cautious amid lingering uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to make good on pledges of tax cuts and fiscal spending. New York and other states challenged the Trump administration for illegally blocking energy efficiency standards, casting further doubt on the strength of his political capital. Hopes that Trump's policies could lift U.S. economic growth have boosted demand this year for riskier assets, such as emerging market currencies. Trump is also set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in what the U.S. president has said would be "very difficult" as the United States could not risk massive trade deficits and job losses. The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent after weakening for two straight days, while the Brazilian real inched up 0.4 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.2 percent, tracking U.S. equity markets lower. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA dropped 1 percent after a federal court ordered Joesley Batista leave the boards of holding company J&F Participações SA. The decision is part of an ongoing corruption probe involving pension funds of state-controlled companies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 963.25 0.51 11.14 MSCI LatAm 2646.46 1.35 11.55 Brazil Bovespa 64852.10 -0.2 7.68 Mexico IPC 48780.29 0.49 6.87 Chile IPSA 4791.85 0.18 15.43 Chile IGPA 24014.15 0.19 15.82 Argentina MerVal 20450.16 0.91 20.88 Colombia IGBC 10140.23 -0.1 0.12 Venezuela IBC 43917.80 0.09 38.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1185 0.36 4.19 Mexico peso 18.7220 0.52 10.80 Chile peso 658 0.33 1.93 Colombia peso 2863.68 0.33 4.81 Peru sol 3.247 0.03 5.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4450 -0.32 2.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.95 0.19 5.45 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)