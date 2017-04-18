SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut. According to the minutes, weak economic activity in Brazil could allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the present 100 basis-point pace more appropriate. Rate future yields indicated a 14 percent probability that the central bank will cut the benchmark Selic rate by 125 basis points on its May meeting, traders said, compared to 8 percent on Monday. Still, investors mostly bet the bank will stick to 100 basis-point cuts. Brazil's economy unexpectedly deepened late last year, data showed, suggesting a slow recovery from the deepest recession on record. That helped lower inflation rates to the central bank's 4.5 percent target, facilitating a steep rate-cutting cycle. Still, uncertainties over the approval of structural reforms including revamping Brazil's costly pension system have put many investors on edge. A senior lawmaker said on Tuesday the Brazilian government has agreed to further water down the pension reform in order to secure its approval. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.3 percent, while most Latin American currencies seesawed. Many traders kept to the sidelines amid tensions between the United States and North Korea, which have weighed on demand for riskier emerging market assets. The Chilean peso weakened 0.5 percent, following copper prices lower. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 957.34 -0.56 11.65 MSCI LatAm 2658.05 0.27 13.26 Brazil Bovespa 64334.30 0 6.82 Mexico IPC 48681.99 -0.67 6.66 Chile IPSA 4843.86 -0.34 16.68 Chile IGPA 24308.32 -0.28 17.24 Argentina MerVal 20731.07 -0.08 22.54 Colombia IGBC 10156.63 -0.35 0.28 Venezuela IBC 47128.62 -0.42 48.65 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0927 0.36 5.06 Mexico peso 18.4740 0.11 12.29 Chile peso 648 -0.35 3.50 Colombia peso 2833.5 0.61 5.93 Peru sol 3.251 -0.03 5.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2200 -0.11 4.30 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.85 0.38 6.12 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Grant McCool)