By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays. Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the sidelines. In Brazil, traders also erred on the side of caution ahead of a key central bank decision after market close on Wednesday and the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday. A mounting political scandal threatening to oust President Michel Temer has led many to dial back bets on a sharp 125 basis-point interest rate cut this week, with rate futures suggesting a 100 basis-point instead. Investors fear the crisis could delay the implementation of ambitious pension and labor market reforms seen as key to plug a growing budget gap. The Brazilian real slipped 0.1 percent, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent. Still, shares of meatpacker JBS SA rose 2.8 percent after brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are embroiled in the corruption scandal, resigned from senior posts. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1014.97 -0.2 17.94 MSCI LatAm 2565.97 -0.8 10.52 Brazil Bovespa 63671.67 -0.65 5.72 Mexico IPC 49603.03 -0.14 8.68 Chile IPSA 4881.14 -0.11 17.58 Chile IGPA 24489.89 -0.1 18.11 Argentina MerVal 22413.15 1.22 32.48 Colombia IGBC 10757.22 0.26 6.21 Venezuela IBC 73959.10 -0.22 133.27 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2679 -0.10 -0.57 Mexico peso 18.4975 0.06 12.14 Chile peso 674.1 -0.33 -0.50 Colombia peso 2910.75 -0.03 3.12 Peru sol 3.282 -0.24 4.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9500 0.41 -0.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.27 0.43 3.38 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)