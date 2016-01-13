By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Latin American currencies
rallied on Wednesday after Chinese trade data allayed concerns
about weakness in the world's top consumer of commodities.
China's total trade fell less than expected in December,
supported by record imports of crude oil and a surge in copper
imports.
The numbers helped offset concerns that a recent drop in the
value of China's currency, the yuan, could be a sign of deeper
economic frailty the world's second largest economy. Worries
about a Chinese slowdown triggered a global equities selloff
last week.
"The Chinese data helped commodity prices as well as general
sentiment in the markets," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
strategist with Banco Mizuho.
Oil prices recovered from their lowest levels in almost 12
years, also boosted by an unexpected drawdown in weekly U.S.
crude inventories.
The Colombian peso strengthened 1.6 percent, while
the Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent.
Brazilian equities also rose after hitting a near
seven-year low on Tuesday, as higher oil prices boosted shares
of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
Shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, slumped on
Tuesday to their lowest level since 2003 after the company
slashed investments for the third time in just over six months.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 732.7 1.31 -8.93
MSCI LatAm 1685.56 1.53 -9.27
Brazil Bovespa 39752.62 0.6 -8.30
Mexico IPC 41137.34 0.28 -4.28
Chile IPSA 3554.24 0.76 -3.42
Chile IGPA 17588.92 0.67 -3.10
Argentina MerVal 10797.119 1.31 -7.52
Colombia IGBC 7848.02 -0.9 -8.18
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9752 1.69 -33.15
Mexico peso 17.8065 0.51 -17.20
Chile peso 725.5 0.76 -16.42
Colombia peso 3224.47 1.57 -25.94
Peru sol 3.4181 0.15 -12.85
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.5650 -0.04 -36.97
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.33 0.77 -2.30
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)