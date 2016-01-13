By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Latin American currencies rallied on Wednesday after Chinese trade data allayed concerns about weakness in the world's top consumer of commodities. China's total trade fell less than expected in December, supported by record imports of crude oil and a surge in copper imports. The numbers helped offset concerns that a recent drop in the value of China's currency, the yuan, could be a sign of deeper economic frailty the world's second largest economy. Worries about a Chinese slowdown triggered a global equities selloff last week. "The Chinese data helped commodity prices as well as general sentiment in the markets," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho. Oil prices recovered from their lowest levels in almost 12 years, also boosted by an unexpected drawdown in weekly U.S. crude inventories. The Colombian peso strengthened 1.6 percent, while the Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent. Brazilian equities also rose after hitting a near seven-year low on Tuesday, as higher oil prices boosted shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . Shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, slumped on Tuesday to their lowest level since 2003 after the company slashed investments for the third time in just over six months. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 732.7 1.31 -8.93 MSCI LatAm 1685.56 1.53 -9.27 Brazil Bovespa 39752.62 0.6 -8.30 Mexico IPC 41137.34 0.28 -4.28 Chile IPSA 3554.24 0.76 -3.42 Chile IGPA 17588.92 0.67 -3.10 Argentina MerVal 10797.119 1.31 -7.52 Colombia IGBC 7848.02 -0.9 -8.18 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9752 1.69 -33.15 Mexico peso 17.8065 0.51 -17.20 Chile peso 725.5 0.76 -16.42 Colombia peso 3224.47 1.57 -25.94 Peru sol 3.4181 0.15 -12.85 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.5650 -0.04 -36.97 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.33 0.77 -2.30 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)