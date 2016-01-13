(Recasts after oil slump, updates with closing market prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Latin American currencies ended mixed on Wednesday due to volatility in oil prices, which fell to near a 12-year low after a brief rally earlier in the day. Currencies in the region first rallied after Chinese total trade fell less than expected in December, allaying concerns about weakness in the world's top consumer of commodities. But Latin American markets were dragged down by Brent crude prices, which fell below $30 a barrel for the first time since April 2004 as data showing growing stocks of oil in the United States stoked fears about oversupply. The Colombian peso closed up 0.7 percent after earlier strengthening 1.6 percent, while the Brazilian real ended the day up 0.1 percent after earlier rising 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso closed down 0.3 percent at 17.9475 per dollar, also on the back of the fall in oil prices. Brazilian equities also closed down after initial gains, falling below 39,000 for the first time in nearly seven years on the back of oil prices. Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 729.56 0.88 -8.13 MSCI LatAm 1664.89 0.28 -9.01 Brazil Bovespa 38944.44 -1.44 -10.16 Mexico IPC 41008.78 -0.03 -4.58 Chile IPSA 3531.58 0.12 -4.04 Chile IGPA 17492.88 0.12 -3.63 Argentina MerVal 10305.92 -3.29 -11.73 Colombia IGBC 8049.42 1.64 -5.83 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)