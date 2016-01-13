(Recasts after oil slump, updates with closing market prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Latin American currencies
ended mixed on Wednesday due to volatility in oil prices, which
fell to near a 12-year low after a brief rally earlier in the
day.
Currencies in the region first rallied after Chinese total
trade fell less than expected in December, allaying concerns
about weakness in the world's top consumer of commodities.
But Latin American markets were dragged down by Brent crude
prices, which fell below $30 a barrel for the first time since
April 2004 as data showing growing stocks of oil in the United
States stoked fears about oversupply.
The Colombian peso closed up 0.7 percent after
earlier strengthening 1.6 percent, while the Brazilian real
ended the day up 0.1 percent after earlier rising 1.7
percent. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso closed down 0.3 percent at
17.9475 per dollar, also on the back of the fall in oil prices.
Brazilian equities also closed down after initial
gains, falling below 39,000 for the first time in nearly seven
years on the back of oil prices.
Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 729.56 0.88 -8.13
MSCI LatAm 1664.89 0.28 -9.01
Brazil Bovespa 38944.44 -1.44 -10.16
Mexico IPC 41008.78 -0.03 -4.58
Chile IPSA 3531.58 0.12 -4.04
Chile IGPA 17492.88 0.12 -3.63
Argentina MerVal 10305.92 -3.29 -11.73
Colombia IGBC 8049.42 1.64 -5.83
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao and Diane Craft)