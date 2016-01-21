By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 21 The Brazilian real slumped as
much as 1.7 percent on Thursday after the central bank surprised
many investors and held its benchmark interest rate, sending the
currency to nearly all-time lows.
Hours before the central bank rates decision late on
Wednesday, interest rates futures markets indicated a high
probability of a 25 basis-point increase. A Reuters poll also
showed most economists expected an interest rate rise aimed at
curbing inflation.
Until early this week, most traders bet on a 50 basis-point
increase in the Selic rate to 14.75 percent. Many trimmed their
bets the bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday he would
take in account downward revisions to the country's growth
outlook in the rate decision.
"The bank can make an argument that rate hikes would only
choke off the economy more without doing much to limit
inflation," analysts with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a
client note.
"However, we think the bank should have hiked in order to
maintain a shred of credibility, and we had held out hope for at
least a token 25-basis-point hike. By not hiking at all, we
think the bank has sacrificed its credibility beyond repair."
Yields paid on short- and medium-term futures contracts in
Brazil fell on Thursday, adjusting to the central bank's
decision, while longer-term yields rose as traders bet the
central bank could be forced to tighten policy even more in the
future.
The Brazilian real fell as low as 4.1723 per U.S.
dollar, its weakest since its record low of 4.2482 on Sept. 24.
It later slightly pared losses to 4.1566 for a 1.3 percent loss
on the day.
Other Latin American currencies inched up after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank will review
its monetary policy in March, prompting bets on new stimulus.
Gains were limited as oil prices remained close to 13-year lows,
putting a cap on demand for commodity-linked currencies.
The Chilean peso rose 0.2 percent, tracking a
slight rise in copper prices, while the Mexican peso
strengthened 0.1 percent.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 688.18 -0.66 -12.77
MSCI LatAm 1578.7 -0.13 -13.61
Brazil Bovespa 37806.97 0.43 -12.79
Mexico IPC 40722.9 -0.3 -5.25
Chile IPSA 3465.81 0.29 -5.83
Chile IGPA 17204.29 0.26 -5.22
Argentina MerVal 9486 0.9 -18.75
Colombia IGBC 8103.15 0.25 -5.20
Venezuela IBC 14490.87 0.12 275.53
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.1639 -1.47 -36.18
Mexico peso 18.4988 0.09 -20.30
Chile peso 727.3 0.23 -16.62
Colombia peso 3388.95 0.11 -29.54
Peru sol 3.4461 -0.03 -13.55
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.5200 -0.15 -36.76
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.32 0.21 -2.23
(Editing by W Simon)