(Recasts with Mexico peso, adds policymaker comment, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 21 The Brazilian real slumped 1.7 percent on steady interest rates while Mexico's peso tumbled to a record low on Thursday, even as hopes for more monetary stimulus buoyed other markets across the region. Brazil's central bank surprised many investors and held its benchmark interest rate steady late on Wednesday, sending the currency as low as 4.1723 per dollar, its weakest since a nadir of 4.2482 hit four months ago. It later slightly recovered to a 1.5 percent loss for the day. In Mexico, investors increased their demand for the greenback on Thursday, pushing the peso down to a record 18.80 per dollar in a volatile session. The country's finance minister and the head of the central bank both said the peso was undervalued and should rebound. While the currencies of the region's two largest economies slumped, their stock markets and those across the region gained after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised hopes for new monetary easing. The decision boosted stock markets and sent oil prices up from 12-year lows. The Colombian peso hit a record high of 3,406.9 per dollar, closing up 2.2 percent, while Argentina's stock index jumped 4.5 percent, its sharpest rise in three months. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 690.22 -0.37 -12.77 MSCI LatAm 1577.31 -0.21 -13.61 Brazil Bovespa 37717.11 0.19 -12.99 Mexico IPC 41166.88 0.79 -4.21 Chile IPSA 3474.68 0.55 -5.58 Chile IGPA 17241.38 0.47 -5.01 Argentina MerVal 9819.61 4.45 -15.89 Colombia IGBC 8192.04 1.35 -4.16 Venezuela IBC 14492.40 0.13 -0.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1644 -1.51 -5.51 Mexico peso 18.73 -1.16 -8.01 Chile peso 724.7 0.59 -2.07 Colombia peso 3317.87 2.21 -4.69 Peru sol 3.4471 -0.06 -0.96 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.5950 -0.70 -4.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.31 0.28 -0.28 (Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)