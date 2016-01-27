(Recasts with Fed move, adds closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies and
stock markets largely strengthened on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and expressed
caution over recent market turmoil.
The decision by the Fed's rate-setting committee suggests
the central bank may slow its pace of rate increases this year,
easing pressure on emerging markets currencies that suffer
outflows triggered by higher rates in the world's largest
economy.
The Brazilian stock market jumped 2.3 percent, its
sharpest rise in more than a month, while the real strengthened
0.4 percent. In Mexico, the second-biggest economy in the
region, the IPC stock index rose 0.4 percent while the
peso was mostly flat.
The decision by the bank's rate-setting committee was widely
expected after a month-long plunge in U.S. and world equities
raised concerns of an abrupt global slowdown.
A surge in oil futures on Wednesday also drove buying of
riskier assets, after Russia signaled it may cooperate with
OPEC. That raised hopes of a deal that would reduce global
oversupply, which sent oil prices to the lowest levels in over a
dozen years last week.
Despite the day's gains, Latin American currencies and
stocks remain down for the year due to the fall in oil prices
and concerns about China, the world's top consumer of
commodities. Many of the region's economies are commodity
exporters.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 714.56 0.88 -10.81
MSCI LatAm 1,637.19 1.02 -11.43
Brazil Bovespa 38,376.37 2.34 -11.47
Mexico IPC 42,109.89 0.42 -2.02
Chile IPSA 3,546.20 0.15 -3.64
Chile IGPA 17,547.63 0.12 -3.33
Argentina MerVal 10,786.58 2.79 -7.61
Colombia IGBC 8,402.04 0.39 -1.70
Venezuela IBC 14,301.95 1.93 -1.96
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 4.0843 0.41 -3.48
Mexico peso 18.46 0.03 -7.14
Chile peso 714.6 0.40 -0.69
Colombia peso 3,354.2 0.20 -5.83
Peru sol 3.4641 -0.03 -1.47
Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8650 -0.11 -6.80
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.32 0.28 -0.35
