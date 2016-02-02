By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday as fading expectations of a deal to cut
global oil production drove crude prices down for a second day
in a row.
Oil prices had rebounded last week on hopes of a deal
between OPEC and Russia to cut output. A global supply glut and
concerns over the demand outlook have kept crude prices near
12-year lows.
The Colombian peso slumped almost 2 percent, while
the Mexican peso fell 0.9 percent following a local
market holiday on Monday.
"Markets are still focused on oil prices and the situation
is still unfavorable for risky assets," analysts from Guide
Investimentos wrote in a client note.
Weak demand for high-yielding assets also hit Chile's peso
, but losses were limited by higher copper prices. The
country's main export hit a four-week high on Tuesday, helped by
bets on further supply cuts.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.7 percent and the
country's Bovespa stock index fell 2.7 percent.
Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA dropped 5.9
percent after Brazil's biggest private bank announced plans to
boost loan-loss provisions faster than rivals and slow loan
disbursements this year.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 730.73 -1.62 -6.47
MSCI LatAm 1719.71 -1.71 -4.39
Brazil Bovespa 39486.69 -2.67 -8.91
Chile IPSA 3679.14 -0.76 -0.03
Chile IGPA 18130.87 -0.66 -0.11
Venezuela IBC 14307.67 -1.96 -1.92
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9848 -0.68 -0.95
Mexico peso 18.3975 -0.86 -6.35
Chile peso 713.5 -0.21 -0.53
Colombia peso 3382.65 -1.77 -6.31
Peru sol 3.4901 -0.20 -2.18
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1500 -0.14 -8.25
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.24 0.21 0.21
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)