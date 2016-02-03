By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday as hopes that major oil producers may agree to cut output lifted crude prices. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said if there is consensus among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members to discuss the issue, "then we will meet". Oil prices rose as a result, fostering demand for currencies such as the Mexican peso. Colombia's peso strengthened 0.5 percent, following an almost 2 percent slump on Monday. "A tentative recovery in oil prices translates into relief for emerging market currencies," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader at SLW brokerage in Curitiba, Brazil. The Brazilian real jumped more than 1 percent to its highest so far this year to a session high of 3.94 per U.S. dollar. Trading volumes were thin as dealers awaited the outcome of the Brazilian Finance Minister's meeting with representatives of Moody's Investors Service, which put the country's investment grade under review for a downgrade in December. Chile's peso rose 0.5 percent, tracking a rally in the price of copper, the country's main export. Traders in copper markets continued to close bearish bets ahead of China's Lunar New Year Break. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 723.81 -0.67 -8.24 MSCI LatAm 1715.47 2.05 -8.13 Brazil Bovespa 39358.28 1.97 -9.21 Chile IPSA 3614.82 -0.5 -1.78 Chile IGPA 17844.74 -0.28 -1.69 Argentina MerVal 11157.35 0.74 -4.44 Colombia IGBC 8495.48 0 -0.61 Venezuela IBC 14329.50 -0.03 -1.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9393 1.16 0.20 Mexico peso 18.3310 0.81 -6.01 Chile peso 710 0.48 -0.04 Colombia peso 3372.11 0.53 -6.01 Peru sol 3.4911 0.14 -2.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1400 0.00 -8.19 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.12 1.20 1.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)