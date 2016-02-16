By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Mexican peso advanced for
a third consecutive session on Tuesday on data showing strong
loan growth in China and a smaller-than-expected improvement in
U.S. business activity, but gains were capped by volatile oil
prices.
New loans in China hit a record high in January, suggesting
policymakers are keeping monetary policy loose as the world's
top consumer of commodities tries to avoid a sharp economic
slowdown.
A New York Federal Reserve report that showed regional
business activity improved but by less than analysts had
expected also helped sentiment in emerging markets.
Traders took the figures as a sign that the U.S. central
bank could take longer to resume its rate-hike cycle, fostering
demand for high-yielding assets.
The Mexican peso has rebounded since hitting
an all-time low last Thursday as speculation of an agreement to
cut global output lifted oil prices.
However, crude prices pared gains on Tuesday after Russia
and Saudi Arabia agreed to freeze output levels as long as other
producers agreed to join them, driving the Colombian peso
lower.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 730.92 0.56 -8.47
MSCI LatAm 1720.00 0.34 -6.32
Brazil Bovespa 40562.47 1.17 -6.43
Chile IPSA 3691.86 0.33 0.32
Chile IGPA 18148.58 0.29 -0.02
Venezuela IBC 15605.47 3.02 6.97
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.0213 -0.65 -1.85
Mexico peso 18.7580 0.38 -8.15
Chile peso 703 -0.26 0.95
Colombia peso 3381.51 -0.10 -6.28
Peru sol 3.502 -0.09 -2.51
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8500 -0.34 -12.58
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.95 0.00 -4.55
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)