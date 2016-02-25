By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 25 Latin American currencies
firmed on Thursday as slightly better sentiment toward the
region's emerging markets after their recent slump offset a drop
in oil prices and a tumble in Chinese stocks.
Regional currencies, including the Mexican peso
, the Colombian peso and the Brazilian real
, have all rebounded after falling to their respective
all-time lows in recent weeks.
The move came despite persistent weakness in oil prices and
lingering concerns over China's economy, which have weighed on
global commodity prices.
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 6.4
percent on Thursday to post its biggest loss in a month, while
crude prices resumed their decline on concerns about oversupply
and weak global growth.
Emerging market assets should remain volatile until the
global outlook becomes clearer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
analysts Alberto Ades wrote in a client note. The bank's
favorite "long picks" for emerging markets are Russia, India and
Brazil, he added.
Brazilian stocks seesawed following a heavy batch of
corporate results, with shares of Vale SA falling
after the miner reported its worst loss in 20 years.
Banco do Brasil SA stocks were volatile after the
state-controlled lender published estimates that investors said
do not reflect the country's profound economic downturn.
Shares of Gerdau SA shed nearly 7 percent after
federal police raided the steelmaker's offices and issued an
arrest warrant for its CEO on suspicions of tax evasion.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 734.76 -0.24 -7.25
MSCI LatAm 1,776.02 0.28 -3.21
Brazil Bovespa 41,712.12 -0.88 -3.78
Mexico IPC 43,063.28 -0.26 0.20
Chile IPSA 3,682.41 0.11 0.06
Chile IGPA 18,109.19 0.1 -0.23
Argentina MerVal 12,822.51 1.54 9.83
Colombia IGBC 9,076.03 0.88 6.19
Venezuela IBC 16,760.06 0.51 14.89
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.9441 0.30 0.07
Mexico peso 18.1680 0.23 -5.16
Chile peso 692.4 0.49 2.50
Colombia peso 3,315.47 0.61 -4.41
Peru sol 3.5301 -0.03 -3.29
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3650 -0.10 -15.51
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.57 0.06 -8.35
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; editing by G Crosse)