(Updates with closing prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Both the Mexican and Colombian
pesos dropped on Friday, hurt by fresh U.S. data that boosted
the dollar and a slump in the oil price late in the session.
The two currencies, which have hit a series of record lows,
had been on track to post weekly gains for a second time in a
row, but in the end only the Colombian peso posted a gain for
the week.
The Mexican peso ended the day down 0.88 percent at
18.289 pesos per dollar, and was down 0.35 percent for the week.
The Colombian peso lost 0.95 percent on Friday, but
rose 0.32 percent over the last seven days.
The late fade in oil prices prompted players to take profits
on winning positions in the wake of an early rally that pushed
benchmark Brent crude prices to their highest level since early
January.
A stronger-than-expected revision of U.S. fourth-quarter
economic growth boosted the dollar index, a measure of
the greenback's value against six major currencies. The index
gained 0.8 percent to post its best weekly performance since
November.
Despite Friday's losses, the Mexican and Colombian pesos
have shown recent signs of recovery as rebounding oil prices,
talk of stimulus measures in China and stronger U.S. growth
extended the currencies' bounce from recent all-time lows.
The rally was also triggered by stronger central bank
intervention policies announced last week to curb inflation
expectations.
"The measures were timely and forceful, as well as necessary
to add two-way risk back into the currency market," wrote Morgan
Stanley analysts in a client note about Mexico's central bank
intervention.
The bank only used up $2 billion in dollar sales and seemed
to be successful in supporting the peso, they added.
Fitch Ratings affirmed Mexico's BBB-plus ratings on Friday,
and affirmed a stable outlook, citing the country's diversified
economic base and track record of disciplined fiscal policies.
Meanwhile, Colombia did not even need to intervene in the
foreign exchange market. Although the central bank reduced the
threshold triggering automatic dollar call option sales, the
bank has not held any auctions so far.
The Brazilian real underperformed, weakening over 1
percent against the dollar, as it suffered from portfolio
rebalancing trades usually conducted at the end of the month.
Traders often try to influence a foreign exchange rate
calculated by the central bank in the last session of the month,
which is used to settle futures contracts, boosting volatility.
Brazil stocks fell for a fourth straight session,
pressured by a slump in shares of BRF SA. The food
processor announced several management changes after posting
higher-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier, Editing by G Crosse and Leslie Adler)