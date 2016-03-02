(New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 The Mexican peso rose on Wednesday, touching its highest level in nearly two months, and markets across the region extended recent gains amid continuing hopes of economic stimulus in China. Prospects of faster growth in the world's second-biggest economy allayed concerns of wider global economic weakness, lifting commodity prices and the currencies of major commodity exporters. Mexico's peso gained as much as 0.4 percent to touch 17.7885 per dollar, its highest since mid-January, while the Brazilian real closed up 1.4 percent. Expectations have been mounting that Beijing could loosen policy even further since the country's central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio on Monday, injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of long-term cash into the economy. Prices of copper rose to their highest since Nov. 16, driving the Chilean peso to just shy of a four-month high at 685.7 per dollar. Chile is the world's number one copper producer. Oil-heavy Colombia's peso also rallied, supported by expectations of higher rates. Yields paid on Brazilian interest rates futures contracts <0#2DIJ:> fell slightly ahead of a central bank rate-setting decision scheduled for Wednesday. Investors bet firmly on rates remaining stable at 14.25 percent as the country slides into a deep recession, despite double-digit inflation. However, traders said a unanimous decision could foster bets on a cut early next year, as two of the eight-member committee have been voting for a hike since last November. "There's no doubt about the outcome of today's meeting but the market is convinced that the central bank is now more inclined to cutting rates than increasing them," said Thiago Castellan Castro, a trader with Renascença brokerage in São Paulo. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 769.88 2.25 -5.19 MSCI LatAm 1898.37 2.71 1.01 Brazil Bovespa 44721.70 1.36 3.16 Mexico IPC 44611.53 0.9 3.8 Chile IPSA 3766.83 0.59 2.35 Chile IGPA 18453.69 0.41 1.66 Argentina MerVal 13221.04 -0.01 13.24 Colombia IGBC 9431.71 1.48 10.35 Venezuela IBC 16249.51 -1.04 11.39 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8871 1.35 1.52 Mexico peso 17.8350 0.45 -3.51 Chile peso 686.2 0.87 3.31 Colombia peso 3205 0.73 -1.13 Peru sol 3.4921 0.71 -2.29 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6550 0.92 -20.59 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.85 0.06 -11.07 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)