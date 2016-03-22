(Updates prices in table)
By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, March 22 The Brazilian real
strengthened 0.26 percent on Tuesday as traders bet the central
bank will stick to a strategy of limited action to slow the
currency's recent rally.
For a second straight day, the central bank sold only some
of the reverse currency swaps - equivalent to buying U.S.
dollars in the futures market - it had offered.
The bank had not conducted reverse currency swap sales in
three years before Monday, leading some to speculate that the
intervention was meant to keep the real weaker than a certain
level in order to boost exports.
But the bank only sold 15,500 contracts out of the 34,500
offered in the last two sessions, suggesting it could allow the
currency to keep strengthening as long as it does so slowly.
Brazil's stocks and currency have rallied over the last
month as traders bet that growing chances of political change
could boost investor confidence in the ailing Brazilian economy.
The country's benchmark stock index fell 0.32 percent on
Tuesday, hit by weakness in financial shares. Stocks of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA seesawed after the state-controlled oil
company reported a record quarterly loss, but ended the session
up 0.62 percent.
Petrobras, as the company is known, booked a large writedown
of oil-related assets due to slumping oil prices. However, some
analysts struck an upbeat tone, citing solid operating profit
and cash flow.
Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded their recommendation for
the company's New York-listed shares to "equal-weight" from
"underweight," saying higher appetite for Brazilian assets and
better sentiment in oil markets should support the stock.
In Mexico, the peso gained 0.42 percent, helped by stable
oil prices. The IPC stock index added 0.33 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 830.51 0.17 4.58
MSCI LatAm 2,160.60 0.38 18.08
Brazil Bovespa 51,010.19 -0.32 17.67
Mexico IPC 45,632.28 0.33 6.18
Chile IPSA 3,950.96 -0.44 7.36
Chile IGPA 19,335.50 -0.43 6.52
Argentina MerVal 12,926.33 -0.08 10.72
Colombia IGBC 9,743.39 0.45 13.99
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.6008 0.26 N/A
Mexico peso 17.327 0.42 -0.56
Chile peso 673.4 0.46 5.39
Colombia peso 3,029 1.43 4.67
Peru sol 3.4071 0.06 0.20
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing
by Andrea Ricci and Chris Reese)