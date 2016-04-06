(Updates with closing prices, detail on Peruvian sol) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 6 Latin American currencies seesawed on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the last policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the past two weeks, Fed policymakers including Chair Janet Yellen have raised questions over the timing of their next interest rate hike, sparking volatility in markets. Emerging market assets, which typically offer high yields, could suffer from capital outflows by policy tightening in the United States, traders said. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.97 percent after the central bank opted not to intervene to weaken the currency, though it had done so repeatedly over the last weeks. However, the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell as traders pared bets on President Dilma Rousseff's ouster. Many investors regard the interventionist policies pursued during Rousseff's first term in government as a key cause behind Brazil's ongoing economic slump. Markets have often rallied when chances of her impeachment seemed to increase, but expectations have been growing that the government could survive the impeachment proceedings. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA were flat despite a nearly 5 percent jump in crude prices. Mexico's peso, which has been depressed by weak oil prices, rose 0.28 percent to close at 17.64 per dollar. Shares of Marfrig Global Foods SA rose 2 percent after the company agreed to sell units in Argentina to a subsidiary of China's Foresun Group for $75 million. Peru's sol fell for a fourth straight session, dipping 0.41 percent with markets choppy ahead of a presidential election on Sunday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 809.03 -0.48 1.87 MSCI LatAm 2045.96 -1.12 11.81 Brazil Bovespa 48096.24 -1.95 10.95 Mexico IPC 45281.97 0.21 5.36 Chile IPSA 3883.40 -0.94 5.52 Chile IGPA 19069.94 -0.77 5.06 Argentina MerVal 12262.04 -1.69 5.03 Colombia IGBC 9777.30 0.72 14.39 Venezuela IBC 15052.64 1.05 3.18 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)