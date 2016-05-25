(Updates with afternoon prices)
By Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier
SAO PAULO, May 25 Brazilian equities rose on
Wednesday after interim President Michel Temer's government
cleared its first major test in Congress, gaining permission to
post a record budget gap this year.
Many traders had feared Temer's two-week-old administration
could struggle to gather support for the bill after the
resignation of a high-ranking minister accused of plotting to
hamper a sweeping corruption probe.
"The honeymoon is over and Temer is taking his first steps
in Congress," said Jaime Ferreira, head trader at Intercam
brokerage in São Paulo.
Some analysts argued, however, that the government could
still face problems passing its fiscal austerity measures. Temer
said on Tuesday he would seek a constitutional amendment to
limit increases in public spending.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose
0.51 percent on Wednesday.
The move also tracked a rise on Wall Street and a
jump in crude prices , with shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras rising 1.64
percent.
The U.S. government reported a larger-than-expected drop in
crude stocks for last week, but oil prices remained below $50 as
investors booked profits.
Other Latin American markets also tracked oil prices higher,
with the Mexican benchmark IPC index rising 0.47 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2002 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 800.36 1.57 -0.77
MSCI LatAm 2,070.68 -0.3 13.51
Brazil Bovespa 49,597.47 0.51 14.41
Mexico IPC 45,710.94 0.47 6.36
Chile IPSA 3,959.00 0.09 7.58
Chile IGPA 19,527.38 0.08 7.58
Argentina MerVal 12,381.50 -0.74 6.05
Colombia IGBC 9,708.53 -0.74 13.59
Venezuela IBC 15,314.16 0.51 4.98
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.5961 -0.6 9.76
Mexico peso 18.4615 0.10 -6.67
Chile peso 691.2 0.58 2.68
Colombia peso 3,059.85 0.09 3.58
Peru sol 3.339 0.21 2.25
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.0400 -0.28 -7.53
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.61 0.41 -2.33
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing
by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)