By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 27 Most Latin American currencies and stock markets slipped on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that the central bank should raise interest rates "in the coming months." Speaking at an event hosted by Harvard University, Yellen's comments suggested she is on board with several of her colleagues who have said the central bank is preparing to follow up on an initial policy tightening in December. The Brazilian real was down 0.62 percent, with traders also concerned that interim President Michel Temer's government could struggle to gather support for fiscal austerity measures in Congress. Mexico's peso was almost flat, while its blue chip index was up 0.19 percent. The probability of a rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee's June 14-15 meeting rose to 34 percent from 30 percent before Yellen's remarks, according to CME Group, where the futures contracts are traded. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 807.26 0.54 1.11 MSCI LatAm 2062.05 -0.68 13.46 Brazil Bovespa 49036.12 -0.9 13.12 Mexico IPC 46127.67 0.19 7.33 Chile IPSA 3952.19 -0.01 7.39 Chile IGPA 19500.57 -0.03 7.43 Argentina MerVal 12697.83 -0.12 8.76 Colombia IGBC 9656.26 -0.21 12.97 Venezuela IBC 15453.26 0.67 5.93 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.6054 -0.62 9.47 Mexico peso 18.4470 -0.01 -6.60 Chile peso 685.7 0.26 3.50 Colombia peso 3067.02 -0.49 3.33 Peru sol 3.35 -0.18 1.91 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.9150 0.68 -6.70 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.63 0.27 -2.46 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)