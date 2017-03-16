By Anthony Esposito
MEXICO CITY, March 15 Latin American currencies
and stocks gained on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
hiked interest rates for the second time in three months,
pointing to a benign economic outlook and a steady path of rate
rises.
After the rate move, Mexico's peso appreciated 2.25
percent versus the dollar, reaching its strongest level since
U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November.
The currency was also lifted by a more conciliatory tone
struck by one of Trump's most protectionist trade advisers on
Mexico.
Colombia's peso firmed 0.97 percent and the Brazilian
real surged 1.88 percent.
Many investors widely expected the Fed to raise interest
rates, which could reduce demand for emerging market assets.
But market participants were relieved as officials stuck to
their outlook for two more hikes this year and three more in
2018, when many had expected an accelerated spate of moves.
Prices for gold, copper and oil all rallied as the dollar
dropped.
That helped boost shares of Brazilian mining company Vale SA
and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA, supporting Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 943.52 0.38 9.42
MSCI LatAm 2588.66 1.99 10.6
Brazil Bovespa 66234.87 2.37 9.97
Mexico IPC 47470.31 0.81 4.00
Chile IPSA 4548.86 0.47 9.57
Chile IGPA 22850.03 0.48 10.20
Argentina MerVal 19368.39 1.6 14.48
Colombia IGBC 9886.90 0.97 -2.38
Venezuela IBC 37640.51 -0.58 18.72
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1103 1.88 4.47
Mexico peso 19.219 2.25 7.94
Chile peso 670.2 -0.18 0.08
Colombia peso 2965.57 0.97 1.21
Peru sol 3.257 0.68 4.82
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5700 -0.19 1.96
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.01 0.37 5.06
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)