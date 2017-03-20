By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian real strengthened to a four-week high on Monday on hopes of strong capital inflows after a successful airport auction and in anticipation of U.S. interest rates rising slowly in coming months. Brazil awarded three European groups last week the rights to operate four airports, drawing nearly double the minimum bids in a sign of renewed investor appetite for assets from Latin America's largest economy. The auction helped support demand for the Brazilian real , which strengthened 0.8 percent on Monday. Other Latin American currencies also firmed, extending recent gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will be gradual in tightening monetary policy. A slow cycle of U.S. rate hikes would spell good news for risky assets, which tend to lure investors with the promise of higher returns. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.5 percent as a slide in shares of meatpackers JBS SA and BRF SA lost steam. Both stocks fell as much as 10 percent in early trading after China and other countries suspended some imports of Brazilian meat following a corruption scandal, before paring back losses by early afternoon on bargain-hunting. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1655 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 973.63 0.83 11.98 MSCI LatAm 2637.08 1.15 11.38 Brazil Bovespa 64555.17 0.54 7.19 Mexico IPC 48593.44 1.12 6.46 Chile IPSA 4665.89 0.29 12.39 Chile IGPA 23391.85 0.27 12.82 Argentina MerVal 19654.81 1.13 16.18 Colombia IGBC 9915.11 -0.49 -2.10 Venezuela IBC 37849.62 -0.09 19.38 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0755 0.80 5.65 Mexico peso 19.0060 0.49 9.14 Chile peso 660.2 0.29 1.59 Colombia peso 2912 0.05 3.07 Peru sol 3.247 0.06 5.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6250 -0.38 1.60 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.13 -0.37 4.28 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)