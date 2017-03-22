By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as shares of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA rallied after antitrust watchdog Cade approved a tie-up between the companies. Bourse BM&FBovespa SA will create a committee to monitor product and pricing and allow rival access to proprietary clearing and settlements platforms, as part of an accord that grant approval to its takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip. Shares of BM&FBovespa rose as much as 7 percent, their biggest daily increase in a year, before paring back gains to around 5 percent. Cetip rose 1.8 percent. The rally helped lift Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index despite persistent concerns that widening corruption investigations could hamper the approval of fiscal austerity measures, which drove it to a three-month low on Tuesday. President Michel Temer said on Tuesday a planned revamp of Brazil's costly pension system would only apply to federal employees, in an apparent attempt to dilute an unpopular reform. The Brazilian real was nearly flat, in line with the moves in other key Latin American currency markets. The Mexican peso firmed 0.1 percent, while the Colombian peso weakened 0.2 percent. Falling prices of commodities have stalled a rally in emerging market assets as traders stand pat for further clues over the pace of U.S. interest rate increases in coming months. Remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials have fostered expectations that any policy tightening will be slow, supporting demand for high-yielding assets. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1700 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 967.00 -0.62 12.85 MSCI LatAm 2600.63 0.24 10.84 Brazil Bovespa 63475.64 0.79 5.39 Mexico IPC 48304.79 -0.59 5.83 Chile IPSA 4681.98 0.23 12.78 Chile IGPA 23446.56 0.21 13.08 Argentina MerVal 19578.10 0.21 15.72 Colombia IGBC 10008.01 0.26 -1.19 Venezuela IBC 36988.71 -1.13 16.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0853 0.12 5.31 Mexico peso 19.0825 0.09 8.71 Chile peso 662.7 -0.56 1.21 Colombia peso 2923.2 -0.19 2.68 Peru sol 3.247 0.09 5.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5800 0.16 1.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.05 0.50 4.80 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)