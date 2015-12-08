(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Dec 7 Latin American stocks were mostly weaker on Monday after a fall in the price of oil, as investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike next week which could drain funds from emerging markets. The Mexican peso and stock exchange fell to their lowest levels in more than two months on the drop in price of oil, a key export for Latin America's No.2 economy. Colombian stocks and currency were also pressured by weak oil prices, which sank to their lowest in almost seven years. The move came after the world's biggest producers failed to agree on curbing output despite a global supply glut. Venezuelan assets were a bright spot after the country's opposition thrashed the ruling party in parliamentary elections on Sunday. Hopes of market-friendly reforms in the crisis-plagued economy fostered demand for dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, as well as debt issued by state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). However, some analysts warned that the optimism could be overblown. "We suspect that the more immediate outcome ... would be a messy power struggle between the Assembly and the president," wrote Capital Economics emerging market economist Edward Glossop in a client note. The Brazilian real weakened as investors digested the financial implications of a possible impeachment against President Dilma Rousseff. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 807.79 -0.55 -15.53 MSCI LatAm 1920.19 -1.64 -29.6 Brazil Bovespa 45222.69941 -0.3 -9.57 Mexico IPC 42655.24 -0.79 -1.14 Chile IPSA 3590 -0.63 -6.78 Chile IGPA 17741.57 -0.57 -5.98 Argentina MerVal 13070.63 1.16 52.36 Colombia IGBC 7858.87 -2.39 -32.45 Venezuela IBC 13117.29 1.84 239.94 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Paula Laier, Luis Jaime Acosta and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Bill Trott and Diane Craft)