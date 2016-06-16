MEDELLIN, Colombia, June 16 Latin America offers
ample opportunities for the energy sector, but governments must
make changes to protect investors from legal headaches, industry
leaders at the World Economic Forum's Latin America meeting in
Colombia said on Thursday.
Judicial rulings regularly halt energy and mining operations
in countries including Colombia, sparking worries that legal
tangles would spook foreign investors as many Latin American
countries battle high inflation and slowing economic growth.
Executives from Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Enel
said on panel discussions that energy demand in the
region will double in the next five years and triple by 2050,
bringing investment opportunities in traditional energy as well
as in renewables.
Demand for energy in Latin America has been bolstered by
population growth, the only guarantee of sustained energy
demand, Enel President Francesco Starace said.
Governments should reconsider how it regulates energy
companies, he added.
"The role of the government should be to establish laws and
to do it in a very stable, very transparent way. The worst they
can do to an investor is to change legal stability," Starace
said.
Wind, thermal and hydraulic energy could be the way forward
for oil-producing economies suffering from sustained low prices
for crude oil and coal, the panelists said.
In the past year Latin America has received $10 billion in
investment to develop renewable energies, according to the
Forum.
But fears about legal issues are still barriers to
financing, said Renat Heuberger, executive director of
Zurich-based South Pole Group, which advises companies on
reducing pollution.
"A little more harmony in the regulations, in laws, would
help a lot and reduce costs," said Heuberger.
Gas will continue to play an important part in the region's
energy development over the next 20 years, Andrew Brown,
upstream director of Royal Dutch Shell, said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Richard Chang)