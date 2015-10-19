By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 19 The Brazilian real underperformed other Latin American currencies on Monday as traders fretted over local political uncertainty even after president Dilma Rousseff denied local media reports that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy would resign. Emerging market currencies in general were also pressured by data showing that China's economy grew less than 7 percent in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis, dampening the demand for risky assets. The real lost 1 percent in morning trade after dropping nearly 2 percent on Friday on uncertainty about the future of Levy, who is spearheading government efforts to cut expenses and raise taxes to bridge a 2016 budget gap. Other Latin American currencies posted smaller losses, with the Mexican peso dropping 0.4 percent and the Chilean peso losing 0.7 percent. Rousseff said on Saturday that Levy would stay as Finance Minister and defended a controversial tax over financial transactions he has been trying to push through Congress. Investors, however, appear to not have ruled Levy's departure since some lawmakers who nominally back the government are also opposed to some of the Finance Minister's tax plans. "The truth is the country is stalled and remains at the mercy of political interests, among growing unemployment, economic contraction and high inflation," Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Curitiba, wrote in a note to clients. He added that there is a high chance that a second ratings agency may follow Standard & Poor's and strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating this year if there is no progress in the fiscal adjustment. Political wrangling contributed to Fitch Ratings' decision to downgrade Brazil to near-junk status last week. The agency kept a negative outlook on the new rating, indicating that another downgrade is possible in the short-term. In August, Moody's Investors Services downgraded the country to its lowest investment grade rating, with a stable outlook. Investors also remained cautious before a central bank meeting in Brazil this week. Traders widely bet the bank will keep its benchmark interest rate stable despite near double-digit inflation, as Brazil heads to its worst recession in a quarter century. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 865.15 -0.02 -9.52 MSCI LatAm 2026.29 -1.01 -24.96 Brazil Bovespa 47384.38 0.31 -5.25 Mexico IPC 44359.23 -0.01 2.81 Chile IPSA 3807.73 0.29 -1.12 Chile IGPA 18674.25 0.27 -1.04 Argentina MerVal 11014.93 -1.45 28.39 Colombia IGBC 9481.44 -0.82 -18.51 Venezuela IBC 12676.5 0.37 228.51 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9093 -0.93 -32.02 Mexico peso 16.4932 -0.38 -10.61 Chile peso 679.2 -0.62 -10.72 Colombia peso 2906.55 -0.81 -17.84 Peru sol 3.2481 -0.03 -8.28 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4900 0.00 -9.91 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.89 -0.38 -11.89 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)