SANTIAGO Oct 5 Latin America's economies are
expected to contract 0.3 percent in 2015, down from a previous
forecast of 0.5 percent growth, the United Nations' regional arm
said, as Brazil's woes drag on its neighbors.
Brazil's economy, the largest in the region, is now expected
to contract 2.8 percent this year, the Santiago-based Economic
Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said on
Monday.
While commodities-dependent South American economies
struggle as growth has weakened in key trade partner China, more
northerly countries with closer ties to the U.S. will do better,
ECLAC said, predicting 2.2 percent growth for regional no.2
economy Mexico.
Overall, the region should return to growth of 0.7 percent
next year, it said, with most economies accelerating compared to
this year.
However, Brazil will likely contract again in 2016, albeit
at an improved 1.0 percent, while Venezuela's performance would
worsen from a 6.7 percent contraction this year to 7.0 percent
next, according to ECLAC's figures.
