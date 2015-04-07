UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico board to hold mediation in key creditor dispute
NEW YORK, March 31 Puerto Rico has scheduled mediation for next month to resolve bitter litigation between rival creditors of the struggling U.S. territory.
SANTIAGO, April 7 The United Nations' Latin American arm said on Tuesday that it was revising its growth projection for the region to 1.0 pct in 2015, down from its former forecast of 2.2 percent.
The economy of regional powerhouse Brazil will contract 0.9 percent, while Mexico will grow 3.0 percent, the Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)
NEW YORK, March 31 Puerto Rico has scheduled mediation for next month to resolve bitter litigation between rival creditors of the struggling U.S. territory.
MINNEAPOLIS, March 31 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday that on his thus far unsuccessful crusade to persuade policymakers to jack up capital requirements for big U.S. banks, he is taking a cue from the struggle for gay marriage rights.