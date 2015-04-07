SANTIAGO, April 7 The United Nations' Latin American arm said on Tuesday that it was revising its growth projection for the region to 1.0 pct in 2015, down from its former forecast of 2.2 percent.

The economy of regional powerhouse Brazil will contract 0.9 percent, while Mexico will grow 3.0 percent, the Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.

