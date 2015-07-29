(Adds detail on other countries, quote)
SANTIAGO, July 29 Latin America is expected to
register anemic 0.5 percent growth in 2015, down from a prior
estimate of 1.0 percent, the United Nations' regional arm said
on Wednesday, as China decelerates and investment falls.
The economy of regional powerhouse Brazil will likely
contract 1.5 percent, while Mexico is seen growing 2.4 percent,
the Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean said.
Declining investment was worrying, as its effects could have
an impact beyond the current economic cycle, ECLAC said.
"Redynamizing growth in the short and long term requires
encouraging public and private investment in complex times,"
said ECLAC head Alicia Barcena, suggesting that Latin American
countries look at tools such as fiscal rules to protect
investment and seek new sources of financing.
ECLAC estimates that the region's No. 3 economy, Argentina,
will grow 0.7 percent in 2015, while oil exporter Venezuela is
likely to be the worst performer, with 5.5 percent contraction
forecast.
For a full breakdown, see here
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Editing by
Dan Grebler)