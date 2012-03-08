RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Monetary easing
and stabilizing global conditions should help economic growth in
Latin America speed to 4.5 percent in 2013, though currency
appreciation in the region highlights the need for productivity
reforms, the Institute of International Finance said on
Thursday.
Latin America's regional economy should grow 3.7 percent
this year, slowing from 4 percent growth in 2011 as Europe's
debt crisis weakened exports and sapped confidence, the IIF, a
global association of financial institutions, said in a report.
