* IIF sees Latam economic growth gathering steam
* Overdependence on China trade presents risks -IIF
* Productivity reforms needed to maintain growth
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 Economic growth in
Latin America should speed to 4.5 percent in 2013 thanks to
monetary stimulus and steadier global conditions, raising the
risk of policy complacency, the Institute of International
Finance said on Thursday.
Demand for the region's raw material exports has also
strengthened local currencies, highlighting the need for reforms
to boost productivity and reduce government deficits, the IIF
said in a report presented by managing director Charles Dallara.
"While stronger macroeconomic positions have bolstered Latin
America's resilience to external shocks, luck has been on the
region's side," the report said. Higher commodities prices are
bolstering the region's economies, according to the report, but
masking bad policy in some countries.
A key risk to the region's recovery is an economic downturn
in China, currently Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a
principal customer for Latin American raw materials such as iron
ore, soybean and copper, the IIF said.
"Growing dependency on commodities and China requires
improving lines of defense against sharp and sustained terms of
trade losses," the report said. "Thus far only Chile has in
place a credible framework to protect the economy against trade
shocks."
Latin American economies should grow an average 3.7 percent
this year, slowing from 4 percent growth in 2011 as Europe's
debt crisis weakens exports and saps confidence, the IIF said.
