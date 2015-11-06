BOGOTA, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Malaria deaths
and cases across Latin America have plunged in recent years,
with Brazil, Honduras and Paraguay, showing most progress in
combating the parasitic mosquito-born disease, the Pan American
Health Organization (PAHO) has said.
Across the Americas, increased prevention and control of
malaria has led to a nearly 70 percent fall in cases from 1.2
million in 2000 to 375,000 in 2014. Malaria deaths have dropped
by nearly 80 percent over the same period, with 89 deaths
reported in the region last year, according to latest figures
from PAHO, the regional arm of the World Health Organization
(WHO) in the Americas.
"The region of the Americas has demonstrated capacity to
reduce malaria significantly," Marcos Espinal, head of
PAHO/WHO's communicable diseases department, said in a statement
late on Thursday.
PAHO praised Brazil's national malaria prevention programme.
Set up in 2003, nearly 14,000 health workers in rural and urban
areas raise awareness among local communities about how to
detect and prevent malaria and ensure mosquito nets are properly
set up and used.
Worldwide insecticide-treated bed nets have been credited
with spurring big drops in malaria deaths and are considered a
central weapon in the global fight against malaria.
Such control and prevention measures, and to a lesser extent
indoor spraying, have led to a 60 percent decline in malaria
mortality rates worldwide since 2000, according to WHO.
Yet despite enormous progress over the last 15 years, around
438,000 people worldwide died from malaria last year, with
Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for 91 percent of those deaths,
particularly among young children, WHO figures show.
The United Nations aims to cut the numbers of new malaria
cases and deaths by a further 90 percent by 2030. A September
report by WHO and the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said that
annual funding for the anti-malaria campaign will need to
triple, from $2.7 billion now to $8.7 billion in 2030, to meet
that goal.
Last month, WHO experts said the world's first malaria
vaccine was promising but should be used on a pilot basis before
any wide-scale use, given its limited efficacy. The decision is
likely to delay a possible broad roll-out of the anti-malarial
vaccine shot for between three and five years.
(Reporting By Anastasia Moloney, Editing by Emma Batha; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)