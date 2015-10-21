NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - A new drive to impeach Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff further undermined confidence in the
country on Wednesday, putting more pressure on the sovereign and
other credits.
The petition follows a federal court audit accusing
Rousseff's government of doctoring fiscal accounts to hide the
size of the country's already massive deficit.
Investors worry her administration will now revise
projections even lower, or that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
may resign if forced to announce more bad fiscal news.
"Why is Levy there?" one investor told IFR. "He was there to
defend the country's investment grade and keep it on a
(sustainable) fiscal path, which he hasn't been able to do."
Bonds issued by quasi-sovereign oil company Petrobras were
weaker, with the 2024s being quoted about one point lower at
76.75-77.75.
The sovereign's 2025s found some support around 86.65 after
falling about three points since last week, but still remain
within spitting distance of all-time lows.
"Everyone has become a broker these days," said a trader
focused on Brazilian credits. "No one is willing to take on
risk."
But Barclays initiated an overweight position on Petrobras
on Wednesday, arguing the company is too big to fail and that
the restructuring scenario being priced in by the market is
unlikely to happen.
It also trades cheap to US peers and about 450bp wide to the
sovereign - the largest such differential for any systemically
important quasi-sovereign, Barclays said.
"I am more optimistic than before, simply because I think
they will be able to raise enough money (through lending backed
by assets) to buy themselves time to sell assets," said the
investor.
PIPELINE
Mexican development bank NAFIN will kick off roadshows this
week as it looks to market a 144A/Reg S Green bond to
international investors through leads Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Agricole and Daiwa.
The state-owned bank will be in Los Angeles and New York
areas on Thursday and move to San Francisco and Boston on
Friday. It is expected to be rated A3/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch).
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP
Morgan to arrange investor meetings in Europe from October 20 to
update on the country's financing program and discuss
developments in the economy. A potential transaction may follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup. A deal may follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)