NEW YORK, Dec 9 (IFR) - Brazilian bonds and credit default
swaps were little changed Wednesday, even after Moody's
initiated a review that could drop the sovereign's ratings into
junk territory.
A review had already been widely priced in by the market,
given Brazil's worsening economic picture and the opening of
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazil's five-year credit default swaps widened by 5bp to
454bp-460bp shortly after the Moody's announcement but were
still some 5bp tight on the day, according to Markit data.
Cash bonds also barely budged. After trading off 3/4 of a
point after the announcement, they were ending little changed
with the long end 1/4 point lower and the belly of the curve 1/4
higher in price, according to a New York-based trader.
"People were just selling because of the headline, but I
have actually seen better buying today from clients," the trader
told IFR.
A Moody's downgrade to junk would be the second to hit the
sovereign this year, after Standard & Poor's lowered its rating
on Brazil to BB+ in September.
Two junk ratings would likely spur forced selling from
investors not allowed to hold securities rated below
investment-grade by at least two agencies in their portfolios.
Still, many participants say the market has already comes to
terms with that.
"Certainly if you look at Brazil compared to other
investment-grade sovereigns, (the Moody's review) was already
priced in," said a syndicate banker covering the region.
Meanwhile Venezuelan bonds were ending as much as three
points higher in price as it became clear the opposition has
secured a supermajority in legislative elections.
Bonds issued by the sovereign and state-owned oil company
PDVSA due 2027 were ending the day bid at 47.5 and 39.5
respectively, according to a second New York-based trader.
Argentine bonds were close to intraday highs after central
bank chief Alejandro Vanoli resigned, reducing uncertainty over
the direction of monetary policy a day before the country's next
president, market-friendly Mauricio Macri, is due to assume
office.
PIPELINE
Chile kicked off meetings with fixed-income investors on
Tuesday, laying the ground for a potential return to the
international bond markets.
It hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and
Santander to organize the meetings, which are being marketed as
investor updates without mention of any specific transaction.
Argentina's E&P company Medanito selected Itau and UBS to
take it on an international roadshow ahead of a possible capital
markets transaction.
The company met fixed-income investors in London on Monday,
Switzerland on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday. Expected
rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
Pemex (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) mandated Barclays and HSBC for an
investor call that was scheduled for Wednesday.
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, has finished Swiss road shows via Credit Suisse. The
Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)