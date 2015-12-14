NEW YORK, Dec 14 (IFR) - Latin American bonds weakened
Monday amid a spike in volatility for risk assets on the eve of
a Federal Reserve meeting widely expected to implement a rates
hike.
Cash bonds across the region were 5bp-25bp wider in spreads,
with commodity-related sovereign and corporate credits
underperforming as oil prices approached 11-year lows.
"US equities and (WTI) oil turning positive stopped the
selling, but liquidity in cash is pretty slim ahead of the Fed,"
one Latin America corporate bond trader told IFR.
Selling pressure also spilled over to some of the strongest
and most liquid corporate credits such as telecoms company
America Movil, whose bonds were some 5bp wider in spreads.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise US rates for
the first time in a decade on Wednesday as it wraps up its
monthly policy meeting.
Concerns surrounding the US high-yield sector, where a
handful of funds focused on distressed credits announced plans
to liquidate their positions over the past few days, contributed
to weaker sentiment across the asset class.
"People are expecting EM funds to have similar issues in the
first quarter," said the trader.
"So why would you bid for bonds now? You would rather be
wrong next year when the clock resets than just before getting
your bonus."
Argentina's international bonds weakened some after
President Mauricio Macri said he would ditch corn and wheat
export taxes as part of his plan to revitalize the country's
farm sector.
"It's all positive news, but it is not putting money into
the bank and they are bleeding reserves," said a sovereign bond
trader in New York. "Implementation is going to be tricky."
Argentina's Discount bonds softened 1 to 2 points in cash on
the day, according to the trader, while Par notes were ending
the session between 1/2 and a full point lower.
The notes' strong resilience through last week's volatility
in commodity prices may also explain the slight underperformance
on the day, said the trader.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)