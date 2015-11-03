NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - LatAm primary markets enjoyed a rare
surge in activity on Tuesday when regional development banks CAF
and Mexican REIT Terrafina tapped the bond markets to raise a
combined US$1.5bn.
Terrafina, rated Baa3/BBB-, finally emerged from the
pipeline after a two-month wait, selling a US$425m 5.25%
seven-year bond at 99.486 to yield 5.339% or Treasuries plus
337.5bp, which was tight to initial price thoughts of 350bp.
The final spread was seen providing a decent pick-up to
Terrafina's principal comparable, another Mexican REIT called
Fibra Uno, which had also held off from selling bonds following
the completion of roadshows in September.
With Fibra Uno's 2024s (Baa2/BBB) trading with a G-spread of
around 265bp, bankers calculated that the higher-rated REIT
could print a new seven-year at anywhere between 265bp-275bp and
that fair value on Terrafina would be around 300bp.
The final spread of 337.5bp was wider than the typical
20-45bp spread differential seen in the US between specialized
REITs like Terrafina and those with more diversified portfolios
such as Fibra Uno, noted a DCM banker away from the deal.
The relatively high premium and talk of book that reached
just two times disappointed some bankers who had hoped for a
more spectacular finish in what was the first true LatAm
corporate issue in three months.
"We would have liked to have seen a trade to come with more
support," said a banker away from the deal. "We'll be watching
to see how it performs on the break tomorrow.
Others thought Terrafina's results were fair given its debut
status and weaker credit standing against the larger and more
diversified Fibra Uno.
A supportive backdrop in recent days has had issuers taking
a second look at the market, including Terrafina who may have
wanted to pull the trigger before Friday's payroll number and
any possible volatility over the timing of rate hikes in the US.
Meanwhile, CAF returned to the euro markets with a new
EUR750m 1% five-year that was priced at 99.903 to yield 1.020%
or mid-swaps plus 73bp, some 10bp tight to initial price
thoughts of plus 80bp-85bp.
The regional development bank, which is rated Aa3/AA-/AA-,
has been positioning itself, as a supranational credit. This
trade attracted a good number of investors who buy the likes of
KfW, as well as asset managers and insurance companies.
PIPELINE
Chilean financial institution Tanner kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings as it looks to market a possible 144A/Reg S
bond sale through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.
Roadshows finish on November 4. Expected ratings are BBB- by
S&P and Fitch. The company is considering a US$300m five-year
senior bond, according to Fitch.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
