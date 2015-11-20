NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - Petrobras was leading LatAm credit
markets higher on Friday following news that the Brazilian
government was considering a plan to inject fresh capital into
the beleaguered oil company.
The issuer's 2024s were extending Thursday's late-day rally
to trade at 83.50-84.00 on Friday, marking a five-point leap for
the week. The company's Century bond was up at 72.75, or 5.5
points higher on the week.
Under the plan, the Brazilian Treasury would transfer hybrid
securities to Petrobras (Ba2/BB/BBB-), which would count the
securities as equity until it sold new stock, according to
Reuters citing a local report.
"This is very clear support from the government for
Petrobras," said a trader. "It is very positive for fixed-income
investors."
Fitch, the only rating agency to still have Petrobras in
investment-grade territory, has said its BBB- rating reflects
strong government backing.
Without that support, it has said, Petrobras's credit
metrics fail to meet investment-grade standards.
Petrobras needs new capital to help alleviate the burden of
US$130bn in debt and to cut total debt to Ebitda which currently
stands at over 5x.
The company faces debt amortizations totaling US$18.76bn
next year and US$17.77bn in 2017, according to its website. The
amortizations spike to US$23.17bn in 2018 and US$28.93bn in
2019.
There has been talk about a possible bond trade secured by
oil exports as a way to achieve better ratings and cheaper
funding, according to one banker.
"(The question is) do they do an international bond
supported by oil or do they use those oil exports to term out
bank debt," the banker said. "They have a lot of bank debt
maturing."
Elsewhere the sovereign's debt had given back some earlier
gains but the 2025s were still trading at 89.80, two points
higher on the week.
This comes despite analyst warnings about a particularly
tough time ahead for a country struggling to pull itself out of
recession.
"The challenges of fiscal consolidation in Brazil are only
beginning, and without policy changes, prospects of success are
bleak," Barclays analyst wrote in a report on Friday.
Even under some of the more optimistic outcomes, the bank
predicts the country's debt to GDP rising to 76% in 2018 from
65% last year.
PIPELINE
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow in the week ended November 6 via
Credit Suisse. The Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated
Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)